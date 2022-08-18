DD Podhigai to start telecasting serial on freedom fighters from August 20

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 18, 2022 19:09 IST

Doordarshan Podhigai will broadcast a 75-week serial Swaraj narrating the history of important freedom fighters.

The serial will be telecast in Tamil in HD from August 20 on all Saturdays for 75 weeks at 8 p.m. in the channel. The programme will be re-telecast every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Director-General of Press Information Bureau Chennai M. Annadurai said the life history of 75 unsung heroes of Indian freedom movement, including those from Tamil Nadu, will be described in the 75-week serial. The life of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu namely Velu Nachiyar, Pulithevan and Veerapandiya Kattabomman will be part of the serial.

Chennai Doordarshan Kendra Assistant Director (Programmes) and Head of Programmes Rafique Basha said the channel had plans to come up with an exclusive TV serial highlighting the contribution of Tamil Nadu in the freedom movement. Chennai DD News Director B. Gurubabu said DD News Chennai was planning to conduct more programmes to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence.

