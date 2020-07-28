DCPs to hear grievances biweekly on WhatsApp

Members of the public can contact Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in the city through WhatsApp video call for grievance redress.

On Monday, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal launched the new facility which will begin from Tuesday in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction.

Soon after assuming charge, Mr. Aggarwal introduced the facility of public grievance redress through WhatsApp video call. Encouraged by the good response, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had instructed the Commissioner to extend this facility to all.

The Greater Chennai City Police have 12 law and order districts each headed by a DCP. During 10 sessions held by Mr. Aggarwal, 188 grievances were heard and 129 issues addressed.

All DCPs will hear grievances of the public through WhatsApp video call every Tuesday and Friday between noon and 1 p.m.

Launching the facility and addressing the DCPs through video call, Mr. Aggarwal said, “After starting this service was intrdouced, there were about 700 to 800 calls from every centre. They can be easily resolved by Deputy Commissioners concerned.”

A few changes have been made in the video call grievance redress system of the Commissioner of Police to make it more effective.

The public have been requested to give a brief account of their grievance through a WhatsApp message (ph: 6369100100). After scrutiny, a video call will be arranged with the Commissioner of Police where necessary.

All other matters would be referred to the DCP concerned.

The following are the phone numbers for WhatsApp video call of DCPs: DCP, St. Thomas Mount 7010110833; DCP, Adyar 8754401111; DCP, T. Nagar 9003084100; DCP, Mylapore 6381100100; DCP, Triplicane 9498181387; DCP, Kilpauk 9498010605; DCP, Flower Bazaar 9498008577; DCP, Washermenpet 9498133110; DCP, Madhavaram 9498181385; DCP, Pulianthope 6369423245; DCP, Anna Nagar 9176426100; and DCP, Ambattur 9176427100