DCP post in Adyar vacant since July

06 December 2021 21:55 IST

Since July Adyar district is functioning without Deputy Commissioner of Police

The post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar district, is lying vacant for months — since this July when V. Vikraman, former Deputy Commissioner, Adyar, was posted as SP, Special Units, Crime Branch, CID, Chennai.

TD Babu, founder, Spark, a citizens’ forum based in Besant Nagar, says: “When Mr. Vikraman was the DC, the grievances of the public were addressed swiftly. They would WhatsApp him the complaints. But now, there is difficulty in addressing our grievances. Further, there are no beat officers to patrol in the wee hours of the day and they are not accessible,” say residents.

A senior police official pointed out that he was aware that the post is lying vacant for months and would take it to the notice of higher authorities in the department.

Advertising

Advertising