Days set to get warmer as winter draws to a close in the State

February 24, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Days are set to get warmer in many of the State as winter draws to a close. However, isolated places in southern coastal parts and delta districts may receive light to moderate rains on February 27 and 28.

On Friday, several weather stations like in Erode (36.6 degrees Celsius), Karur Paramathi (36 degrees Celsius) and Madurai (35.2 degrees Celsius) recorded a relatively warm day temperature that was higher than its normal temperature by nearly one degrees Celsius. The temperature level may go up as dry weather is set to prevail in most parts of the State.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam also witnessed a marginal increase in the day temperature with 31.9 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius. Officials noted that prevailing easterlies helped control the day temperature and clearer skies contributed to close to normal night temperature and misty mornings particularly over north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said isolated light to moderate rains may occur over some parts of the State due to wind convergence. Warm weather may also lead to thunderstorm activity in isolated pockets. The State has so far recorded an overall winter rainfall of 20.4 mm, which is deficit by 12% than average.

According to a study done by Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam (Chennai Rains), a weather blogging site, February’s maximum temperature has increased marginally to 31.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees Celsius more than normal, over the past five decades. Weather blogger K. Srikanth said this February so far has been near normal for Chennai, thanks to easterlies modulating the temperature.

The Meteorological department has forecast a partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius to prevail in Chennai.