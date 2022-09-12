Chennai

‘Days of Russian Cinema’ from September 14

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Consulate General of Russia, Chennai, and the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Chennai, is organising “Days of Russian Cinema” from September 14 to 16. 

Four Russian films will be screened at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Kasturi Ranga Road, Alwarpet, starting with the film Flashmob on September 14 at 6 p.m. 

On September 15, I Give You My Word and I Give You My Word - Part 2 will be screened at 6 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. respectively. The film The Oath will be screened at 6 p.m. on September 16.

For details, call 9840151956 or 8939022618. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
film festival
Russia
cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 6:29:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/days-of-russian-cinema-from-september-14/article65882562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY