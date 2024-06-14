Days after getting beaten up, migrant worker dies in hospital

A 23-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal died days after getting beaten up by residents of Nathamedu village in Chengalpattu district who mistook him for a thief.

Three persons have been arrested on the charge of murder. The victim, identified as Lekshmi Layog of Purulia district, worked at a construction site.

According to police, on June 6, after work, Layog was searching for a Tasmac outlet on the Vengambakkam Road, but ended up reaching the Nathamedu village.

He reportedly scaled a wall of a house in the village to ask for directions. However, some of the villagers suspected him to be a thief.

The police further said that Layog was clueless when the villagers began to question him, and collapsed after getting beaten up by them. He was rushed to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital and was undergoing treatment before succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: M. Veera, B. Gopinathan and S. Jegannathan.