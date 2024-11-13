Daylight assault on doctor inside hospital leaves medical fraternity in shock

Wednesday’s brutal assault on a senior medical oncologist at a government hospital left the medical fraternity in Tamil Nadu in a shock. Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, was attacked by the son of a patient in his outpatient department room.

The attacker, Vignesh, was reportedly frustrated over the treatment given to his mother, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in an advanced stage.

KCSSH Director L. Parthasarathy told reporters that the woman had come for treatment in an advanced stage and the disease had spread to other parts of her body. “The doctor had informed them that her lungs were affected. The family decided to take her home, and this was the attendant’s (Vignesh’s) version as well,” he said.

Police sources said Vignesh had taken her to a private hospital at Virugambakkam where a doctor reportedly told him that the treatment given to her was not proper. He then met Dr. Balaji at KCSSH and told him that his mother was suffering because of “improper treatment” and the doctor reportedly sent him out after scolding him. The woman was later taken to a private medical college hospital at Poonamallee where the doctors stated that she could not be treated as the disease was in an advanced stage. She had severe pain and was unable to sleep for a few days.

The police added that with an intention to harm Dr. Balaji, Vignesh boarded a suburban train at Perungalathur on Wednesday and reached KCSSH at 10.30 a.m. He had an easy entry since he had visited the hospital frequently as a patient attendant. He headed to Dr. Balaji’s department and waited outside his room, requesting to be let in. Once inside, he had a quarrel with the doctor, holding him responsible for his mother’s sufferings. The doctor reportedly pushed him, and in retaliation, the youth whipped out a knife and stabbed the doctor on his neck, head and face. Before the other staff or patients could realise what was happening, Vignesh walked out along the long corridor to reach the main entrance where he was nabbed by the staff. He was pinned down and thrashed before being handed over to the police. Vignesh was arrested by the Guindy police and taken to a court for remand in the evening.

He was booked under Sections 127 (2) (Wrongful confinement), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 121 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 109 (Attempt to murder), and 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Tamil Nadu Medicare Services Persons and Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008.

Sources said the patient, after being admitted to a private medical college hospital two days ago, was discharged against medical advice. She was receiving a chemotherapy drug that could have the side effect of interstitial lung disease that shrinks the lung. But the patient’s attendant was already counselled about the side effect before the chemotherapy started.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the doctor was in the Intensive Care Unit and his condition was stable. He spoke with the doctor on a video call in the evening.

Commissioner of Police A. Arun visited the hospital and held a preliminary inquiry with the doctor.