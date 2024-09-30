Dayanidhi Maran writes to Union Finance Minister seeking investigation into alleged ticketing scams and profiteering of high-demand goods

Deputy Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha Dayanidhi Maran has written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the Ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged ticketing scams and profiteering of high-demand goods.

He drew her attention to the issue that had come to light following widespread complaints on the hoarding and resale of tickets for an upcoming Coldplay concert in Mumbai, originally priced between ₹2,500 and ₹25,000, were reportedly being resold on unofficial platforms for as high as ₹3 lakh.

Mr. Maran said this alarming situation had led to summons being issued to Chief Executive Officer of the official ticketing platform by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police following several complaints from fans that black market operators were allowed to hoard tickets and offer them at exorbitant prices. He added that similar allegations were raised during the ICC-2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup and Indian Premier League matches.

“Resale of cricket match tickets, which have been subject to frequent complaints about sudden unavailability on official platforms, only to appear at inflated prices on reseller websites. Luxury clothing and apparel reselling, where certain brands and limited editions have become prime targets for profiteering through unauthorised reselling platforms,” the MP said.

He also urged the Ministry to consider stronger regulatory measures for controlling and penalising such practices in order to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in the sale of high demand goods.