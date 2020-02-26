Dayanidhi Maran writes to Civil Aviation Minister, complains of long queues at Chennai airport

DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran has written to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri raising concerns about the increasing congestion at Chennai airport.

In a letter to Mr. Puri on Wednesday, he said, “I would like to bring to your attention the terrible passenger congestion at the Chennai airport and how many passengers are suffering because of the long periods they have to wait during security checks in both domestic and international terminals.”

He noted how, during peak hours every day, many passengers stand in long queues to get past the security checks. Officials of the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) have, in the past, said that they have been taking steps to control this congestion problem as much as possible but since they have limited space and increasing passenger traffic, the issue can only be mitigated and not resolved entirely till the new terminals are put to use after the on-going phase II modernisation work is finished.

Mr. Maran in his letter has asked Mr. Puri to direct (AAI) to speed up the phase II modernisation work of Chennai airport. “I request you to kindly look into the matter and expedite the work for the sake of passenger convenience and to ease up the congestion at both terminals,” he said.