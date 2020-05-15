Dayanidhi Maran under fire for his remarks

CHENNAI

15 May 2020 23:36 IST

VCK expresses shock, BJP seeks registration of FIR

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has come under attack for his remarks, which are deemed inappropriate in the societal context.

On Wednesday, Mr. Maran, addressing journalists after DMK MPs met Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, alleged that the latter had humiliated the members of the delegation. “Are we third rate citizens? Oppressed,” he asked using the Tamil term thazthapatavaragala to denote the “oppressed.”

In the political context, the term is widely used to refer to the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu, triggering disapproval from allies and other parties alike.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed “shock” over the remarks saying “though it is not motivated, it hurts the sentiments of the sons of the soil.” Mr. Maran expressed regret for his remarks if they had hurt anyone.

On Friday, State BJP president L. Murugan demanded that the police file a case against Mr. Maran and ensure that he is punished through the judicial process.

“His speech not only insulted the SC/ST community, but also the citizens. This is a crime under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he said.

MNM condemns remarks

The Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Adi Dravidar Welfare wing secretary Poovai Jagadish Kumar too condemned Mr. Maran’s remarks.

Pointing out that earlier senior DMK leader R S Bharathi had made distasteful remarks against SCs, he said, “It is condemnable that a leader belonging to a party, which claims the legacy of social justice that Periyar stood for, has made such comments.”