Day-long showers bring respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Vellore recorded a total rainfall of 1.10 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Day-long showers lashed many parts of Vellore town and neighbouring big towns including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Walajah, Chengam, Cheyyar and Vandavasi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many major towns in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts were witnessing severe heat for nearly a fortnight despite evening showers. However, Tuesday saw continuous drizzling in these districts including tribal hamlets in Jawadhu Hills.

Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated during monsoon, received mild showers the entire day. Schools and colleges in Cheyyar, Chetpet, Vandavasi and Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai were declared holiday as these areas received good rain. “Water-logging was the major problem during monsoon. The civic body should ensure key stretches in Vellore town are not inundated,” said K. Meenakshi, a resident.

Vellore recorded a total rainfall of 1.10 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Due to continuous rain, the district administration warned residents against venturing into waterbodies and rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies, including Vellore Corporation, have been undertaking monsoon related works for the past few months. These include desilting and deepening of Nicholson canal that discharges excess rainwater from nearby waterbodies like Suriyakulam lake, Otteri lake and hillocks like Pinchamandai, Kurumalai, Nechimedu, Pallakollai, and Vellakalmalai to Palar river through a series of water channels.

Major municipalities like Ambur, Arcot, Arakkonam, Walajah, Tiruvannamalai, Arani and Cheyyar, especially along Palar and Thenpennar rivers, also desilted waterbodies within its limits to prevent flooding.