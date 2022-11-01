Day-long showers bring respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Residents in Vellore warned against venturing into waterbodies

The Hindu Bureau Vellore
November 01, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore recorded a total rainfall of 1.10 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Day-long showers lashed many parts of Vellore town and neighbouring big towns including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Walajah, Chengam, Cheyyar and Vandavasi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many major towns in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts were witnessing severe heat for nearly a fortnight despite evening showers. However, Tuesday saw continuous drizzling in these districts including tribal hamlets in Jawadhu Hills. 

Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated during monsoon, received mild showers the entire day. Schools and colleges in Cheyyar, Chetpet, Vandavasi and Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai were declared holiday as these areas received good rain. “Water-logging was the major problem during monsoon. The civic body should ensure key stretches in Vellore town are not inundated,” said K. Meenakshi, a resident.

Vellore recorded a total rainfall of 1.10 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Due to continuous rain, the district administration warned residents against venturing into waterbodies and rivers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

  Local bodies, including Vellore Corporation, have been undertaking monsoon related works for the past few months. These include desilting and deepening of Nicholson canal that discharges excess rainwater from nearby waterbodies like Suriyakulam lake, Otteri lake and hillocks like Pinchamandai, Kurumalai, Nechimedu, Pallakollai, and Vellakalmalai to Palar river through a series of water channels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Major municipalities like Ambur, Arcot, Arakkonam, Walajah, Tiruvannamalai, Arani and Cheyyar, especially along Palar and Thenpennar rivers, also desilted waterbodies within its limits to prevent flooding. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app