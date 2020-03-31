Day-care procedure for angioplasty

Two patients at the Apollo Specialty Hospital in Vanagaram underwent a coronary angioplasty, and were discharged within 12 hours, after the day-care procedure.

K.A. Abraham, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Specialty Hospital, Vanagaram, carried out a coronary angioplasty on a 47-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man

In a release, the hospital said that a day-care procedure was extremely rare and was possible with excellent coordination among all departments in the hospital. The procedure can be carried out only in a minority of patients with definite indications and parameters like normal or near-normal pumping function of the heart, absence of multi-vessel disease or severe co-morbid conditions.

A day-care procedure can help patients have the comfort of their own homes at night and this becomes relevant when there is an acute shortage of beds in the hospital or in case of a “COVID-19 emergency”, when keeping patients in the hospital for a minimum period is desirable.