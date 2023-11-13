ADVERTISEMENT

Day after Deepavali, waste collection in Chennai expected to cross 200 tonnes

November 13, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspects special drive to clear cracker waste in the city on Monday. He visited the collection point at Akkarai, in Sholinganallur zone, along with Urbaser Sumeet and GCC employees

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation worker collecting cracker waste in Triplicane on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chennai Corporation has collected 140 tonnes of cracker waste in the city after Deepavali.

Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the cracker waste collection is expected to cross 200 tonnes on Monday. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the special drive to remove cracker waste in the city on Monday.

He visited the collection point at Akkarai, in Sholinganallur zone, along with Urbaser Sumeet and GCC employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year also, GCC workers are clearing cracker waste separately. There are 19,063 workers clearing waste in all zones. As the cracker waste is hazardous, the workers have been collecting it at the residents doorsteps. They are also collecting waste from the streets in separate gunny bags. The cracker waste collection will be completed by November 14,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US