Day after Deepavali, waste collection in Chennai expected to cross 200 tonnes

November 13, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has collected 140 tonnes of cracker waste in the city after Deepavali.

Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the cracker waste collection is expected to cross 200 tonnes on Monday. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the special drive to remove cracker waste in the city on Monday.

He visited the collection point at Akkarai, in Sholinganallur zone, along with Urbaser Sumeet and GCC employees.

“This year also, GCC workers are clearing cracker waste separately. There are 19,063 workers clearing waste in all zones. As the cracker waste is hazardous, the workers have been collecting it at the residents doorsteps. They are also collecting waste from the streets in separate gunny bags. The cracker waste collection will be completed by November 14,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.