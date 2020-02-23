DAV Matriculation, Gopalapuram alumni from batches 1996 to 2002 have a reunion

Chennai

23 February 2020 13:38 IST

The 1996 to 2002 batches of DAV Matriculation, Gopalapuram had a reunion on February 16 at the Alumni Club - Anna University on Boat Club Road, R.A. Puram. This alumni meet was initiated by founder-principal Vasantha Krishnaswami.

For the alumni as well as the mentors, this day will be indelibly marked in their memory, as many of them shared anecdotes from their days at the school, dwelling on the ethos of DAV Gopalapuram, especially its emphasis on spiritual development through the weekly 'havan', a unique feature of DAV Gopalapuram.

The teachers expressed their pride over having played a role in the development of young individuals who have turned out to be high-flying professionals and service-minded members of society.

The alumni donated a token amount towards the development of the school, as an expression of their gratitude for it.

To quote a student, "The best way to show gratitude to our roots is to bear strong seeds and serve as roots for much stronger trees.

(Ramaa Subramaniam is a retired principal of DAV Matriculation, Gopalapuram)