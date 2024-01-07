ADVERTISEMENT

‘Datajam’ on Chennai’s flood problem held at IIT-Madras

January 07, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

OpenCity.in, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), and Consumer and Civic Action Group Chennai (CAG) collaborated on Saturday for a ‘Datajam’ at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Research Park to analyse public data and understand the causes for waterlogging in the city. In view of the flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung last month, the effort aimed to identify regions affected by extreme weather conditions. Participants took up a day-long study focusing on identifying trends in the city’s social and physical infrastructure, its impact on flooding, and to suggest solutions.

Questions about flood-prone areas, drainage issues, budget allocation, and impact on vulnerable sections were explored.

The release said, IRCDUC members shared challenges faced by Perumbakkam and Semmencherry communities during annual floods, highlighting flaws in heavy rainfall prediction and support during flooding.

Teams delved into problem statements like flood-prone areas, drainage issues, budget allocation, and disaster management plan efficacy for better flood mitigation and prediction in Chennai in the future, as per a press release.

