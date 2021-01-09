Data on waste collection to be made public: Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI

09 January 2021

Web-linked system will be launched

The Greater Chennai Corporation will provide all data pertaining to garbage collection in the public domain for residents, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Announcing the launch of a central command centre for conservancy operations in Alandur, he said the civic body had started collecting all conservancy data using the web-linked system. “The central command centre for south Chennai zones is located in Alandur. The centre will collect data on garbage collection in seven zones in southern Chennai. The centre will track all aspects of conservancy operations, including door to door collection, battery operated vehicles and compactors,” he said.

“Urbaser Sumeet has started conservancy operations in the seven zones. We will even be able to know the reason for any delay in garbage clearance in a locality using the web-linked system. We will provide such data in the public domain shortly,” Mr. Prakash said. Owing to the launch of the system, officials will be able to monitor the level of conservancy operations in each street. Once the data is made public, residents can see the reasons for any delay in clearance of garbage in their locality.

“After the launch of the new performance-based system of conservancy operations in zone 9 to zone 15, the number of complaints have reduced by 40%. The feedback on social media is good. Processing infrastructure is improving. The payment for the conservancy operations will be based on 36 performance indicators,” he said.

Electoral roll work

Mr. Prakash said civic officials have received 2.15 lakh applications from residents for inclusion, deletion or changes on the electoral rolls in the Assembly constituencies in the city. The data on the new rolls will be published in 10 days. Civic officials will help shift and include names on the rolls. As many as 20,000 families have been shifted along waterways.

170 locations report water stagnation

The Corporation has identified 170 locations affected by water stagnation in 15 zones of the city during the rain this week.

Most of the water drained away in a few hours. But 23 locations such as Velachery AGS Colony, Semmencherry and Villlivakkam Baba Nagar reported severe water stagnation for over two to three feet. As a result, civic officials were unable to reduce water stagnation in the localities.

“Work on five perpendicular drains will start in south Chennai shortly. The work will be completed before next northeast monsoon. We have planned all aspects of monsoon preparedness this year. Desilting of drains was done ahead of the monsoon,” Mr. Prakash said.