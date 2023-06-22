Data from RGGGH’s Scoliosis Registry reveals 293 patients requiring surgical treatment

June 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Data from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital’s (RGGGH) Scoliosis Registry shows that the institute’s Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Unit has, over the past decade, recorded 293 patients requiring surgical treatment for scoliosis. Of this, 142 have undergone surgical correction.

According to a press release, the scoliosis clinic of the unit has been treating children with scoliosis for almost a decade. June is being observed as Scoliosis Awareness Month in an effort to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment of the condition, which refers to an abnormal S or C-shaped curvature of the spine. It is a complex deformity in which the spine gets twisted and bent. It mostly affects children and adolescents.

Scoliosis is a progressive disease and early diagnosis is the key to get optimal outcomes from treatment. In the initial stages, patients with mild deformity can be treated with observation, exercises and bracing. Severe scoliosis with complex deformities require surgical correction by spine surgeons specialised in correction surgeries. Surgical correction would restore truncal balance and body height, improve breathing ability and prevent neurological worsening as well as restore normal neurological function.

Surgical procedures for correction of scoliosis are technically demanding, require long duration of surgery and an expert surgical and anaesthetic team support to ensure safe and optimal outcomes for the patient. The number of specialised centres in the country offering treatment for scoliosis are very few. The Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Unit, Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, RGGGH, is one such centre. It caters to a high volume of complex spine deformity cases, not only from Tamil Nadu but also neighbouring States of south India and Andaman as well, the release said.

Adopting new technology

To enhance patient safety during surgical treatment of complex spinal deformities, the unit has employed advanced technology like 3D printing in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the release said.

Doctors said due to the inherent complex nature of these spinal deformities, there was a gross alteration of the normal anatomy, presenting a challenge to surgeons during deformity correction surgeries. Technology like intraoperative navigation and robotic surgeries, which improve the accuracy of instrumentation, are very costly and not widely available.

Hence, the institute has adopted 3D technology to improve the accuracy of instrumentation. Using this low-cost technology, an exact replica of the patient’s deformed spine is made which enables the surgeon to get a 360-degree orientation of the anatomy and enables him/her to do safe instrumentation of the spine. This prevents complications and ensures optimal outcomes for the patient.

The Spine Surgery team along with the Department of Anaesthesiology has performed more than 100 spinal deformity correction surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the release said.