Daswant’s lawyer withdraws from case

The trial in the case relating to the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl at Mugalivakkam took a curious turn on Wednesday as lawyer R. Vijayakumar, who appeared for the accused withdrew his ‘vakalat.’

When Daswant was informed of this, he pleaded that the Mahila Court, Chengalpattu could go ahead with the trial as he had made a confession. Judge, P. Velmurugan instructed the police to obtain a petition from the accused to avail legal assistance through Legal Aid Services.

Daswant was later informed that K. Rajkumar of LAS, Chengalpattu, would appear for him, and the case was posted for further proceedings on December 18 as none of the witnesses turned up.

Meanwhile, the police informed the judge that a group of persons had attempted to attack Daswant while he was being brought to the court. Hence, the newly-appointed lawyer Rajkumar was allowed to have a discussion with his client in a room in the Combined Courts Complex.

The accused was arrested by the Mangadu police for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl and killing her in February. He is also the suspect in the murder of his mother on December 2 while he was out on bail. He was arrested by the police from Mumbai last Friday and brought to Chennai on Saturday and lodged at the Central Prison.

Another case of threatening the witness was filed against Daswant at the Chengalpattu town police on November 20. The complaint was lodged by C.S.D.Babu, father of the seven-year-old murdereed by the accused, who that Daswant had threatened him at the court complex not to depose before the Mahila Court.