Darez Ahamed posted Secretary of Special Programme Implementation Department

July 09, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Rural Development Darez Ahamed has been posted as Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department in place of Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who is holding additional charge. He will also hold the post of Commissioner of Social Security Scheme, Office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration in full additional charge.

This is in place of N. Venkatachalam, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Land Reforms in place of S. Nagarajan holding additional charge. Mr. Venkatachalam will also hold the post of Director of Land Reforms/Ex-Officio Director of Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax in full additional charge in place of S. Nagarajan.

A. Sivagnanam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation has been posted as Additional Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation Department in the place of V. Kalaiarasi, who has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson, Science City has been posted as Additional Secretary, Water Resources Department. A. Suganthi, Commissioner of Museums has been posted as Special Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department. J.U. Chandrakala, Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute has been posted as Director-cum-Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme in the place of V. Amuthavalli, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Social Welfare. C. Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary / Commissioner of Disciplinary Proceedings, Chennai has been posted as Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute., said the order.