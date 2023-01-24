ADVERTISEMENT

Danish technical team inspects major city waterways with WRD officials

January 24, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

It will provide technical support for riverfront development of Cooum and Adyar

The Hindu Bureau

The team would suggest measures, including sewage treatment in the rivers and steps to detect and arrest unaccounted sewage. A scene at Manapakkam. File

A technical team from Denmark headed by Casper Mayland, Environment Counsellor, Embassy of Denmark in India, visited various potential sites for riverfront development of the Cooum and Adyar on Tuesday.

The team inspected a stretch of Cooum river at Thiruverkadu and Velapanchavadi and Adyar river at Manapakkam, Kotturpuram and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Bridge, along with the officials of the Water Resources Department.

Officials of the WRD said the Danish team would provide technical support for the projects to be taken up at a few stretches of the waterways on pilot basis for riverfront development, including walking tracks, boating and recreation facility.

They would suggest measures, including sewage treatment in the rivers and steps to detect and arrest unaccounted sewage. The ongoing work executed by other government agencies would also be taken into account. The team, which also met Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, is likely to provide its technical report within a month, the officials added. It may be recalled that a team of WRD officials had earlier visited Denmark regarding water projects.

