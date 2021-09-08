Danish Energy Minister to meet Chief Minister today

Investment flow: Denmark’s Minister Dan Jannik Jørgensen is in Chennai with a 50-member delegation. M. Karunakaran

CHENNAI

08 September 2021

Energy Island in the Gulf of Mannar to be discussed

Denmark’s Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jannik Jørgensen will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday to discuss various projects in the wind energy sector.

The Minister has come to Chennai with a 50-member delegation from Denmark. This is the largest business delegation to have come here since the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the key proposals that would be discussed is the setting up of an Energy Island in the Gulf of Mannar with the potential to generate 4 gigawatt to 10 gigawatt of electricity.

“The proposal is ready, and if the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister responds favourably, we can start work and bring in our technology experts,” said Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi.

He indicated that the project will entail huge investments to the tune of $5 billion to $10 billion. It is part of the Green Strategic Partnership that was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen during a virtual summit on September 28, 2020.

The Energy Island or the first Offshore Floating Wind Park will cater to India's energy needs and create many jobs in the State, the Ambassador said. He had visited Chennai in March and held preliminary discussions with key officials of the State government. During that time, he evaluated various options, including the creation of a Centre of Excellence for offshore wind energy in Chennai, envisioning an Energy Island – an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Mannar, and an immediate action plan for climate change by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Minister and the Ambassador indicated that more Danish investments would flow into Tamil Nadu. The value of Danish investments into Tamil Nadu from January 2003 to January 2021 is estimated to be $751.72 million.