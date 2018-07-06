Danger at U-turn near Vadapalani flyover?

Due to the absence of signboards, reflectors and adequate lighting, the ‘U’ turn under the new flyover in Vadapalani is exposing motorists to grave danger. Only six months ago, a major traffic change was effected at the Vadapalani junction.

According to the new arrangement, motorists from Kodambakkam taking Arcot road and proceeding towards Porur or Koyambedu have to turn left at the Vadapalani junction and then take a ‘U’ turn below the new flyover and can proceed straight (to Koyambedu) or take left at the Vadapalani junction to go to Porur. Likewise, motorists from Ashok Pillar proceeding towards Kodambakkam can take a right turn at the Vadapalani junction via the service lane below the new flyover. In addition, motorists from Virugambakkam proceeding towards Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar and Koyambedu can go straight (towards Kodambakkam), or left (towards Koyambedu) or take a right turn at the junction to go to Ashok Nagar.

Further, motorists from Koyambedu taking the service lane below the new flyover can go to the Vadapalani bus terminus and beyond by using the ‘U’ turn beneath the flyover. Now, motorists say the problem pertains to the question who waits and who proceed first at the ‘U’ turn below the flyover. With any proper traffic regulation, especially at the ‘U’ turn, located 50 metres from the junction, motorists coming in from all directions, including from service lanes on both sides of the J.N. Main Road, make a dash for it, without waiting for others to pass.

“At night, the risk of accidents at the ‘U’ turn is higher because we can’t see motorists coming from the opposite service lane on J.N. Main Road (from Koyambedu direction), who also take a ‘U’ turn below the flyover,” says K. Ramesh, a motorist from Ashok Nagar.

“Steps will be taken to ensure greater safety below the flyover, with installation of more lights and signboards,” police sources say.