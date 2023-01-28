HamberMenu
Dancer ends life

On Friday evening, residents who noticed him, reported to the Basin Bridge police

January 28, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dancer Ramesh who was popular on social media was found dead on the ground floor of his house in Tamil Nadu Slum Board Flats in K.P. Park, Pulianthope on Friday.

On Friday evening, residents who noticed him, reported to the Basin Bridge police. Police said he ended his life due to domestic quarrel. Ramesh was a viral dancer on TikTok, Instagram and on YouTube and also acted in movies.

Meanwhile, another suicide case was reported from St Thomas Mount Railway station. The victim was a 10th standard girl from Madipakkam. She and her boyfriend Elangovan, 19 from Madipakkam took the extreme decision as their families rejected the proposal. She died on the spot and he was admitted in critical condition at a hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

