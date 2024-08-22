Dancer and actor Swarnamalya Ganesh on what she loves about Chennai

Dancer and actor Swarnamalya Ganesh speaks about the qualities of Chennai that she loves the most.

Wherever you go to, whichever part of the world you go to, I love that familiar feeling you get when you return home. I remember, once I was away from the country for three to four months, and I imagined the streets of Nungambakkam for no reason. I do not even live in Nungambakkam. But that is how much the city has spoken to me.

I would love for the Art Deco buildings to be back in the city.

Those independent houses, with lots of avenue trees and the greenery; that is the part of Madras that I absolutely love.

The parts of Madras with Indo-Saracenic buildings are the ones I want to hold onto.

The energy of the young people, and the meeting of the north and the south Chennai that has happened more recently is a huge welcome change. Happy birthday, Chennai!

