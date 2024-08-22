GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dancer and actor Swarnamalya Ganesh on what she loves about Chennai

Published - August 22, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Swarnamalya Ganesh

Swarnamalya Ganesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Dancer and actor Swarnamalya Ganesh speaks about the qualities of Chennai that she loves the most.

Wherever you go to, whichever part of the world you go to, I love that familiar feeling you get when you return home. I remember, once I was away from the country for three to four months, and I imagined the streets of Nungambakkam for no reason. I do not even live in Nungambakkam. But that is how much the city has spoken to me.

I would love for the Art Deco buildings to be back in the city.

Those independent houses, with lots of avenue trees and the greenery; that is the part of Madras that I absolutely love.

The parts of Madras with Indo-Saracenic buildings are the ones I want to hold onto.

The energy of the young people, and the meeting of the north and the south Chennai that has happened more recently is a huge welcome change. Happy birthday, Chennai!

