Dance teacher held for cheating woman on promise of marriage 

The accused allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman

A 27-year-old dance teacher was arrested by All Women Police, Gummidipoondi on charges of cheating a 28-year-old woman from Madambakkam.

Police sources said the woman got acquainted with the accused Prabu, 27 ,who was running a dance school in Madambakkam when she signed up for classes.

She alleged that in 2019, he invited her to his house, spiked her drinks, and raped her. Upon realising that she had been raped, he pacified her by promising her that he would be marry her soon. He continued to have a physical relationship with her, threatening to upload videos that were taken during their intimate moments, police sources said.

She alleged that he had also demanded a dowry from her. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Prabu and remanded him to judicial custody.