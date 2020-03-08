Dance, music competitions mark diabetes awareness programme

VELLORE

08 March 2020 23:40 IST

Importance of exercise in the prevention of lifestyle diseases highlighted

In commemoration of the World Diabetes Day, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Christian Medical College has been conducting a series of events targeting school and college students around Vellore city since October, 2019.

As part of the valedictory programme for the World Diabetes Day 2019-20 celebrations, a dance competition was organised for school and college students on Saturday. The theme for school students was ‘How can diabetes affect the Heart?’ and for college students, the theme was ‘Is diabetes associated with depression?’

The bharatanatyam dance performance by Bannerjee, a class II student from West Bengal, was a highlight of the competition.

Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, former head of obstetrics and gynaecology, Christian Medical College, highlighted the importance of exercise in the prevention of lifestyle diseases. “Dancing is an intense form of exercise which is also culturally enriching,” she said.

Dr. Lakshmi said that despite Tamil Nadu having one of the better primary care and government health systems in the country, patients with grossly uncontrolled sugar levels were a common phenomenon. She said that early detection and intervention along with patient education on coping with the disease were the solutions.