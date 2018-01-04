Dance festival under way

Accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Lakshmi Viswanathan was conferred with the Nritya Kalanidhi award at the 12th edition of the annual dance festival that got under way at the Music Academy here on Wednesday.

Mark W. Morris, artistic director and choreographer, Mark Morris Dance Group, New York, inaugurated the festival and presented the title.

The Nritya Kalanidhi, previously known as the Natya Kala Acharya award, was instituted by Engikollai Krishnan and Leela Krishnan, who are based in the U.S., in memory of Meenakshi and Engikollai Chidambara Ganapatigal.

Lauding Ms. Lakshmi’s contributions, Mr. Morris called her a great dancer, scholar and writer. Recalling his association with Ms. Lakshmi when he visited Chennai for the first time two decades ago, he said she was an exponent in the complicated art of abhinaya.

“She has been my guide to enjoy concerts in Chennai,” he said. He released the dance festival’s brochure on the occasion.

Highlighting the significant aspects of this year’s festival, N. Murali, president of The Music Academy, said it features 26 performances over seven days in various genres, including Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Sattriya.

Subtle style

Felicitating Ms. Lakshmi, he said her style of dance was subtle and aesthetic. Her interests include heritage, culture and literature, he noted.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Lakshmi said it was a recognition not only of her dance but also the heritage of the Thanjavur bani that she followed. Dance had opened many doors and helped her absorb various aspects of culture, she added.

This year, two events have been introduced — a set of panel discussions on Bharatanatyam between January 5 and January 7, and an interactive session for young dancers with senior dancers for three days from January 6.