Dance bar in Mamallapuram busted; SI injured in scuffle

The Mamallapuram police busted an illegal dance bar at a beach house in Vada Nemmelli under the Mamallapuram police station limits on Sunday night.

A special sub-inspector was injured during the raid after drunk men attacked him.

According to police, E.Sundaravathanam, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mamallapuram, had ordered a crackdown on illegal dance bars and resorts in his jurisdiction.

On Sunday night, the DSP and his team comprising special sub-inspector Kuppuswamy spotted a few drunk men on the road on Sunday night.

During inquiry, they revealed that a party was going on in a beach house nearby. When the police tried to enter the house, they found the door locked. The team barged into the house. In the confusion, a few men escaped.

One of the employees of the beach house attacked Mr. Kuppuswamy. He was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

15 men nabbed

The police nabbed 15 men, including businessmen and drivers. “We also rescued 15 women, mostly from Chennai, who were brought for the dance show. We let them off with a warning,” said a police officer. The police are hunting for Aravindan and Sathya, the event managers, and Imran, who ran the dance bar.