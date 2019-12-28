Dalit colony boycotts polls over broken promises

While most villages in Tiruvallur were bustling with people discussing the local body elections, an uneasy calm prevailed in the Adi Dravidar colony in Rajapuram, in R.K. Pettai block. Over 450 voters boycotted the elections, as allocation of land promised to them was not done properly.

Black flags welcomed visitors to the Rajapuram colony, which is home to 200 families. A few villagers sat beneath a tree and explained why they boycotted the polls this time. “In 1994, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa gave pattas for 61 families and in 2002, 40 more families received pattas. But land allocation and marking has not been done properly till date,” said A. Munuswamy.

K. Damodaran said they lived in cramped houses, as they have not been able to identify the land to construct houses. “The 200 families live on 90 cents of land. Two families live in one house. Due to the cramped space, there is no cleanliness in the village,” he said.

During the Parliamentary elections, too, they had decided to boycott the polls. “However, government officials came and assured us that we would get the land. Convinced, we cast our votes. But we have not got the land till date,” added Mr. Damodaran.

The villagers are clear about not taking part in any election until their demands are met. “We are just fighting for our rights,” said Mr. Munuswamy.