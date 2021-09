CHENNAI

12 September 2021 00:16 IST

A dak adalat will be held at office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai city central division, Sivagnanam Road, on September 22 at 4 p.m.

Residents may send their complaints related to postal services offered by the division by post or email dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in

