Dak Adalat to be held on December 27

The Divisional-level Dak Adalat will be held on December 27 at 3 p.m. at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Chengalpattu. According to a release, the Dak Adalat will be held for the quarter ending on December 31.
December 21, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chennai
