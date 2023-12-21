GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dak Adalat to be held on December 27

December 21, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Divisional-level Dak Adalat will be held on December 27 at 3 p.m. at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Chengalpattu. According to a release, the Dak Adalat will be held for the quarter ending on December 31.

