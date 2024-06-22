Dak Adalat to be held in Chengalpattu on June 24

The Department of Posts will conduct a Dak Adalat at 3 p.m. on June 24 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Chengalpattu Division, No. 5, Varadhanar Street, Chengalpattu 603 001, according to a press release.
Published - June 22, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI
