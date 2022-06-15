Dak Adalat on June 29

Special Correspondent June 15, 2022 18:45 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a “Dak Adalat” at Anna Road Head Post Office on June 29 at 11 a.m. Postal customers may send their grievances related to various postal services, including registered articles and savings certificates. They could send by post or mail to annaroadho@indiapost.gov.in on or before June 26.