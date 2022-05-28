Dak Adalat on June 14

Special Correspondent May 28, 2022 01:07 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a “Dak Adalat” at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai city north division, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, on June 14 at 11 a.m. Residents can send their pending complaints related to services offered in the post offices under the jurisdiction of city north division on or before June 6, said a press release.