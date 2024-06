Anna Road Head Post Office will conduct a unit level ‘Dak Adalat’ on June 26 at 2.30 p.m. at the office of Chief Postmaster on its premises to redress complaints pertaining to postal services. Complaints can be filed in person or by post, or emailed to annaroadho-dop@nic.in on or before June 22. Grievances sent through private couriers will not be accepted, a release said.