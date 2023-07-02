Daily wage worker sleeping on the pavement run over by truck in Kanathur

July 02, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 34-year-old daily wage labourer, who was sleeping on the roadside was killed after being run over by a sewage truck in Kanathur on Saturday night. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Police of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said M. Ravi, a native of Tenkasi district and a daily wage labourer, had consumed liquor on Saturday night and was sleeping on a concrete slab near the service road of the East Coast Road when a sewage was backing up and ran over him. The victim was killed on the spot.

On being informed about the accident, the traffic police inspected the spot and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. The police have filed a case against truck driver G. Ramesh.