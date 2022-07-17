Chennai

Daily wage worker electrocuted

A 33-year-old daily wage worker of Chembarambakkam village was killed when he stepped on a high-tension power line which had snapped and fallen on a vacant land near his house on Sunday morning. The death of the worker created tension in the locality after his relatives protested seeking action against the local Tangedco officials.

A police officer of Nazarathpet Station said Vasanthkumar, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street in Chembarambakkam, was walking to a tea shop through a vacant land when he stepped on a live wire which had snapped from a overhead power line passing through the area. Vasanthkumar was electrocuted and died on the spot.

The relatives of the victim protested in the locality seeking action against the Tangedco officials. The protesters dispersed only after police officials of the Nazarathpet Station coming under the Avadi Police Commissionerate and senior officials of Tangedco assured them that steps would be taken to avert such accidents in future.

