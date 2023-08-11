ADVERTISEMENT

Daily wage worker electrocuted near Tambaram

August 11, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 45-year-old was working on the decoration of a shed for a temple festival, when he came into contact with a high tension power cable, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old daily wage labourer, was electrocuted in Pozhichalur near Tambaram, on the night of Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Sankar Nagar police of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate have filed a case, and are investigating. 

Police said the deceased, Elangovan, a resident of Thiruneermalai, was, along with a group of workers from the locality, engaged in decorating a temporary shed for a festival at the Kalliamman temple in Pozhichalur. As they were working on Thursday evening Elangovan, who was holding a rope that was soaked in water and was trying to tie it to a wooden pole, came into contact with a high tension power wire and was electrocuted. The victim was killed on the spot. 

The Sankar Nagar police, on being informed about the incident inspected the site of the accident and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US