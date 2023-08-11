HamberMenu
Daily wage worker electrocuted near Tambaram

The 45-year-old was working on the decoration of a shed for a temple festival, when he came into contact with a high tension power cable, police said

August 11, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old daily wage labourer, was electrocuted in Pozhichalur near Tambaram, on the night of Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Sankar Nagar police of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate have filed a case, and are investigating. 

Police said the deceased, Elangovan, a resident of Thiruneermalai, was, along with a group of workers from the locality, engaged in decorating a temporary shed for a festival at the Kalliamman temple in Pozhichalur. As they were working on Thursday evening Elangovan, who was holding a rope that was soaked in water and was trying to tie it to a wooden pole, came into contact with a high tension power wire and was electrocuted. The victim was killed on the spot. 

The Sankar Nagar police, on being informed about the incident inspected the site of the accident and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. 

