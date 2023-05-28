Daily wage worker drowns in sea, off Kasimedu

May 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 53-year-old daily wage worker drowned in the sea, off Kasimedu, on Saturday night. The Kasimedu Harbour police retrieved his body, which was washed ashore on Sunday morning.

A police officer said the body was identified as that of Muruganandham, a resident of Desingh Street in New Washermenpet. On Saturday evening, when he was walking on the shore, a giant wave dragged him into the sea. The people on the beach alerted the police who along with the fishermen nearby searched for him. The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

