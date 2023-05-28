ADVERTISEMENT

Daily wage worker drowns in sea, off Kasimedu

May 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old daily wage worker drowned in the sea, off Kasimedu, on Saturday night. The Kasimedu Harbour police retrieved his body, which was washed ashore on Sunday morning.

A police officer said the body was identified as that of Muruganandham, a resident of Desingh Street in New Washermenpet. On Saturday evening, when he was walking on the shore, a giant wave dragged him into the sea. The people on the beach alerted the police who along with the fishermen nearby searched for him. The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US