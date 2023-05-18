Daily-wage labourer killed in road accident near Tiruttani

May 18, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 30-year-old daily-wage labourer of Tiruttani was killed after he fell down from his vehicle, while trying to negotiate turning around a small pit near the Nedumaram bus stop on Tuesday night. The victim, who was admitted in the Tiruttani Government Hospital died on Wednesday evening, unresponsive to treatment. The K.K. Chatram police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of K.K. Chatram station said S. Kumar, a resident of Arambakkam village near Tiruttani, was returning home on a two-wheeler after finishing some personal work in Kanakammachatram on the Tiruvallur-Tiruttani national highway on Tuesday night when he lost control of his two-wheeler while trying to avoid a pit dug on the road, and fell off his vehicle. In the impact, the victim sustained serious injuries on the back of his head as he was not wearing a helmet. The residents of the locality rushed him to the Tiruttani Government Hospital in an ambulance. However the victim died on Wednesday evening.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his relatives.