Daily tokens for tatkal passport doubled in Chennai

Special Correspondent July 28, 2022 18:16 IST

To cater to the growing rush, the number of daily tatkal tokens for passport has been increased to 200 from 100 from July 29 in Chennai

The Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Chennai, has increased the number of tokens to 200 from 100 issued daily under tatkal category to cope with the spurt in applications received. The notification will come into effect from Friday. In a press release, Chennai RPO S. Koventhan said the slots for passport applications at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) functioning at Saligramam will be serving 200 applications. Similarly, the daily applications has been doubled to 80 slots from 40 at the PSK Vellore and the PSK Krishnagoti will have 60 slots instead of 40.



