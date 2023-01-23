Daily life, things that bring them joy and more, captured and framed by students

January 23, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

While she initially did not know much about photography, J. Bovishya, a Class 11 student, says she now takes photos with new knowledge about framing and angles and is particularly interested in shooting portraits. “I have a new hobby and I hope to continue taking more photos,” she said.

She was one of the 20 students whose works are on display as a part of the “Spreading hope and happiness” student photo exhibition organised to mark the centennial anniversary celebrations of the Guild of Service at The Folly, Amethyst.

For a month in October, these students from four schools in Chennai- General Cariappa Higher Secondary School, Mary Cubwala Jadhav Special Higher Secondary School for the Hearing Impaired, Mary Clubwala Jadhav Higher Secondary School and Lady Nye MRT-1 Special Higher Secondary School were taught the basics of photography and mentored by members of the Chennai Photo Biennale(CPB) Foundation.

“All the students were given an iPhone for a month, and they shot images based on a series of prompts. They were encouraged to observe, click pictures of their family members, teachers, friends at school, their pets, food, and were also asked to write about what they clicked every day. This opened up their minds to think about what they had shot every day,” said Gayatri Nair, director of education, CPB Foundation.

The students were taken to two locations to shoot — Marina Beach and Mylapore. The exhibition features several photos shot by these students - of happy faces of their classmates, their pets, neighbourhood shops, scenes from outside their window at home, the beach and blue skies, food they love to eat, and things that make them smile. A selection of photos are up for sale as well and all proceeds will go towards supporting the activities of the Guild of Service.

“As a part of the centennial celebrations, we had several activities, including this photography workshop and mentorship. Photography opened a completely new area of interest for them and the children were extremely enthusiastic,” said Himani Datar, Honorary Secretary, Guild of Service, Central.

On Monday, the young student photographers were a part of the inauguration of the exhibition at The Folly, Amethyst in Whites Road, and the exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday as well.