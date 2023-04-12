Daily COVID-19 cases go past 400 in Tamil Nadu

April 12, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose to 401 on Tuesday. Another person succumbed to the infection in the State. The State has reported a death due to COVID-19 for the second day in a row, taking the total number of deaths so far to 38,052.

An 87-year-old man from Kancheepuram was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 9 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He had tested positive for the infection on April 8. He was a known case of infrarenal aortic aneurysm, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism. He died on April 11 of COVID-19 pneumonia, septic shock and sepsis.

Of the 401 fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 110, while there were 46 cases in Chengalpattu and 41 in Coimbatore. There were 23 cases in Salem and 22 in Kanniyakumari. Three persons who returned from the UAE, Singapore and Indonesia were among those who tested positive for the infection. The State has so far reported 35,99,805 cases. A total of 198 persons were discharged, while the active caseload rose to 2,301, of which Chennai accounted for 735, followed by Chengalpattu, 229, and Kanniyakumari, 157.

There were 146 active cases in Coimbatore and 110 in Tiruvallur. A total of 4,793 samples were tested in the State.