Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 2,280 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh infections fall for fifth day in a row

Fresh coronavirus infections fell to 2,280 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Cases continued to drop for the fifth day in a row in the State.

There was a gradual fall in cases in Chennai, with 755 persons testing positive for COVID-19. Chengalpattu’s daily count dropped below 400, with 382 persons testing positive for the infection, while Tiruvallur logged 133 cases. There were 116 cases in Coimbatore, 87 in Kancheepuram and 75 in Tirunelveli.

The State’s overall case tally reached 35,06,257.

As many as 2,372 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 34,49,519.

The number of active cases in the State fell marginally to 18,710. Chennai accounted for 6,945 active cases, while Chengalpattu’s active caseload stood at 3,001. There were 1,063 active cases in Tiruvallur.

The State’s positivity rate was 8.4%.

As many as 26,983 samples were tested, taking the total to 6,75,25,116. A total of 806 beds are currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals.