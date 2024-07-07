Daily count at National Centre of Ageing crosses the 1,000-mark

In the past few weeks, senior citizens have been pouring into the National Centre of Ageing (NCA) at Guindy. In four months since its opening, the daily outpatient count has crossed the 1,000-mark.

The geriatric care facility was inaugurated on February 25 this year. Since then, 64,531 persons have been treated as outpatients and 1,987 persons have been treated as in-patients, according to authorities.

Patients from many districts

“The number of elderly persons utilising the services of the hospital has increased drastically. Apart from Chennai, the hospital is receiving patients from Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Rameswaram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai districts,” says S. Deepa, director (full additional charge), NCA.

E. Theranirajan, Dean of Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, says that with the expansion of services and patients conveying the treatment outcome to others, the daily outpatient count has reached 1,400. “There was a sudden surge in patient inflow in the last two weeks. From 600 outpatients a day, the number soared to 800 and later to over 1,000. We have strengthened the referral departments so that the elderly can get all medical opinions and treatment under one roof. We have also posted postgraduate medical students,” he says.

Dr. Deepa adds that the majority of the elderly sought medical care for cardiac ailments and orthopaedic problems. Many are availing themselves of physiotherapy too. The NCA has also started offering dialysis. There are two dialysis machines: one for maintenance therapy and the other for emergency cases. Yoga and naturopathy have also been started, she adds.

Pay wards fully occupied

The 19 pay wards are always in demand and fully occupied. The cost per day is ₹900. The elderly, she says, require special care as many of them have multiple issues such as diabetes and hypertension and they usually take multiple drugs. “These drugs need to be titrated as per the condition. For this, doctors should be trained. Here, geriatricians see patients and titrate drugs based on the diagnosis. We do find unnecessarily prescribed drugs and cut down on unnecessary medications. When there are multiple drugs, it not only increases medical expenses but also decreases compliance,” Dr. Deepa explains.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, former Health Secretary, had earlier said the Madras Medical College’s Geriatric Department broadly runs the NCA. “We have this centre and also the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on the same campus and the two complement each other. The NCA has affordable pay wards for senior citizens who wish to have privacy. It also has well-equipped Intensive Care Units and wards, besides the best of healthcare and multifarious departments. It is a very useful facility for senior citizens and the outpatient strength crossing the figure of 1,000 per day in four months is a testimony to the commitment of the governmental healthcare system,” he said.