Daily cases drop below 100 in Chennai after two weeks

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 00:15 IST

As many as 531 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 35,82,582.

After a fortnight, the number of persons testing positive in a day dropped below 100 in Chennai. The city reported 98 fresh cases. Chengalpattu reported 51 fresh cases, Coimbatore 40, Kanniyakumari 33, Tiruvallur 27, Krishnagiri 22 and Kancheepuram 20. Kallakurichi had no fresh case and 20 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

As many as 522 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,39,029. The State’s active caseload stood at 5,507. Of this, Chennai had 2,382 active cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 432 and 333 cases, there were 219 cases in Kanniyakumari.

A total of 15,153 samples were tested. According to Wednesday’s data, Coimbatore had the highest positivity rate in the State at 6.6% followed by Chengalpattu with 6.5%.

